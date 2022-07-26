English Essential to Get Job? 5 Ways to Ace The Language for Better Employability

Effective language skills helps to improve employability while also adding to one’s self-confidence. This makes English an effective life-skill especially for our youth. Several studies have shown that effective communication skills increase workplace productivity by 20–25 per cent. Anyone who wishes to secure a job or succeed in an organisation must put emphasis on honing their English language skills. Language proficiency has other benefits too, like it helps to build rapport with peers and colleagues, and clients, resulting in increased engagement and productivity and, eventually, better impact on business.

Mastering a new language requires a lot of practice, especially to be able to write and speak professionally and eloquently, but some quick fixes can help to improve your performance in a crunched timeframe. Here’s what you can do to enhance your English language skills for better job prospects:

Build a habit of writing

Take a notebook with you wherever you go, or if you’re more tech-savvy, use the notes feature on your phone, and jot down any new words you see or hear. Later, study these words to see what they mean and how you may use them in phrases. This will help you remember any new words you’ve learnt, put them into practice, and speed up your English learning process.

Watch Business Programmes

In most business-related television programmes, people will use the correct terminology, making it an ideal source to learn and practise English language skills. Since these shows frequently feature subject-matter specialists as hosts or guests, they may serve as a helpful resource for vocabulary, sentence usage, pronunciation among others.

Play Word Games

Playing games like Scrabble, Crossword and Word Search can help you pick the language by improving your vocabulary and making learning enjoyable and interesting. Crossword puzzles with business terms and key ideas are one type of language game, you can also play games that help you improve your business knowledge and awareness while learning new phrases.

Practice, practice and practice

Academic phrases won’t suddenly appear in your head out of nowhere, let’s face it. Even if you already speak English well, you shouldn’t become complacent or underestimate stressful situations. No matter how much time you have until your big day, you still need to practise. Try creating a word of the day and then make an effort to use it as frequently as you can. Avoid wasting time on extremely complex words that you will likely not use in your daily vocabulary. Instead, focus on conversational English, which is likely to be relevant in the exam or a job interview.

Not a good speaker? No problem

Employers may not always be seeking linguists. Don’t be discouraged if you aren’t the most articulate speaker while applying for a job. Companies aren’t necessarily looking for public orators. Employers will often try to find out whether you can communicate with clarity and most good organisations will aim to develop your abilities and potential in the long run.

— Written by Pawan Adhikari is the Founder and Director of international education consultancy start-up, DP Cube Learning

