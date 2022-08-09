Knowledge of the English language and properly communicating in it are very important skills to acquire, especially in an official setup. One of the most common mistakes people make while speaking is when they encounter silent letters.
There are some words in the English language, in which letters are used while writing, but sometimes those letters are not pronounced while speaking the word. These are called silent letters. If you are learning the English language then you must be aware of such silent letters.
Silent B: If the last letter of the word is b and immediately precedes it with m, then b remains silent.
Example- Lamb, Bomb
Similarly, b which comes before t also remains silent in the word.
Example- Doubt, Debt
Silent C: If s comes immediately before C then c remains mostly silent.
Example- Science, Scent
Silent E: If ar comes immediately after E, then e remains silent.
Example- Earnest, Earn, Earthly
Similarly, the e which comes at the end of the words is also mostly silent.
Example- Concede, Exercise, Inaccurate
Silent G: If the first letter of the word starts with G and is immediately followed by n, then only n is pronounced and G remains silent.
Example- Gnash, Gnat
Similarly, if there is n immediately after the g that comes between the words or the last, then g remains unattended.
Example- Design, Consignment
Similarly, when a vowel comes before gh, both g and h remain silent.
Example- Eight, Caught, Right
Silent H: Some words starting with H, h remains silent.
Example- Honest, Honorable, Hour
Silent K: If K is at the beginning of a word and n comes after it, then k remains silent.
Example- Knife, Knock, Know
Silent L: If l is preceded by a or ou and followed by d, f, k or m, then the pronunciation of l will be silent.
Example- Could, Half, Walk, Balm
Silent N: If the last letter of the word is n and it is preceded by m, then n will remain silent.
Example- Column, Condemn, Autumn
Silent P: If a word contains p and is immediately followed by t, then p will be silent.
Example- Contempt, Receipt
If the first letter of the word is P and immediately followed by s then p will not be pronounced.
Example- Pseudo, Psychology
Similarly, if there is n or t immediately after p, then p will remain silent.
Example- Pneumonia, Ptomaine
Silent T: If f or s is placed immediately before t in a word then t remains unattended.
Example- Whistle, Castle, Listen
Silent W: If the first letter of the word is w and immediately followed by r then w is not pronounced.
Example- Wrist, Wrapper, Write
