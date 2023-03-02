Enrollment in UP Government Schools On A Rise, Dropout Rate Declining: CM Yogi Adityanath

The enrolment in schools run by Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an addition of 57 lakh students in the past five years. In an address to the UP Assembly session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “In 2016-17, where 1 crore 34 lakh children studied in basic education schools, today this number has increased to 1 crore 91 lakh.”

The state has also witnessed a decline in the dropout rate and there has also been positive growth in the education budget, CM Yogi Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, approximately 30 per cent of students of Classes 1 to 3 who enrolled in government-run upper primary and primary schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh have scored above 90 per cent in NIPUN Assessment Test (NAT). In 2022, the basic education department of the state conducted the quarterly test for the first time between September 30 and November 22 to check the learning outcome of students for effective implementation of the “Nipun Bharat Mission”.

On February 27, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad released the examination schedule for students studying in Classes 1 to 8. The Uttar Pradesh Board will conduct the annual examination for the above classes from March 20 to March 24. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm and the second shift will commence from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

The final examination for Class 1 students will be held in verbal mode, while the exam for Classes 2 to 8 will be conducted in both verbal as well as oral mode. The evaluation process for the above classes will begin on March 26 and will conclude on March 30. The result for Classes 1 to 8 will be announced on March 31.

Currently, the UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 are underway. The Class 10 students will end their Board exam on March 10 while Class 12 students will complete their exams on March 4. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) authorities, this year, 58,67,329 students enrolled for Class 10 and 12 board exams.

