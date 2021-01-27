EPFO Social Security Assistant Exam Result Released on epfindia.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the final result for selection of Social Security Assistants (SSA) on its official website epfindia.gov.in. EPFO has released the SSA mains result 2019 in a pdf form separately for each zone. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by clicking on the link for their zone. EPFO SSA Phase-III examination was conducted on December 25, 2020, for various zone including Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh.

As per the official notification the Phase-III examination i.e, Computer Data Entry Skill Test was of qualifying nature and the final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in Phase-II (Main) Examination.

Steps to check EPFO SSA final result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the miscellaneous section and click for the recruitment tab on the homepage

Step 3. EPFO SSA zone wise Final Result link will be displayed. Click on the link for the respective region

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the EPFO SSA result for future reference.

Candidates can also check their EPFO SSA result directly hereEPFO || Recruitments

As per the official statement, the selection of candidates is purely provisional. The selected candidates have to submit their original documents in support of their eligibility for the given post. They will be provided with the appointment letter only after the successful completion of the document verification process.

EPFO has also released the marks scored by the candidates in the EPFO SSA mains exam 2019 along with the number of correct key depressions in Phase-III exam.

The EPFO SSA recruitment drive was conducted to fill a total of 2,189 vacancies for the post of SSA in its various offices across the country. The notification for the recruitment was released on June 27, 2019.