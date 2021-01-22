EPFO SSA Final Result 2019 Declared at epfindia.gov.in, Details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the final result of the Social Security Assistant (SSA) recruitment exam 2019on Thursday, January 21. The candidates who appeared for the EPFO SSA Recruitment 2019Exam can check their result using the registration details on the official website epfindia.gov.in.

The Employees Provident Fund Organization, under the Ministry Of Labour and Employment Government of India, invited the online application for the recruitment on the post of Social Security Assistant (SSA) in the year 2019. A total of 2189 vacancies were marked to be filled through the EPFO SSA 2019exam.

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2019: Category-wise vacancies

General - The number of seats to be filled by general category for the post of SSA is 727.

OBC - The number of seats for OBC is 631.

EWS - The number of vacancies for the EWS section is 317.

SC - 293 vacancies are available for the SCs.

ST - 221 vacancies are available for the STs.

Also, on May 9 this year, there will be an examination for the selection of Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer in the EPFO. The EPFO EO/AO exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). There are a total of 421 vacancies for this role.This will be a two-hour exam with all the questions carrying equal marks. Candidates will get the questions in English and Hindi and the EPFO EO/AOtest will have objective questions.

EPFO currently maintains 19.34 crore accounts about its members and it is one of the world's largest social security organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken.With the promulgation of the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance on November 15,1951, the Employees' Provident Fund came into existence. The Central Board is being assisted by EPFO in administering a few schemes for the workforce engaged in the organised sector in India. The schemes include Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme and Insurance Scheme. The apex decision making body of EPFO is the Central Board of Trustees (CBT).