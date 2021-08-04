Error in Maharashtra HSC Result 2021? MSBSHSE Appoints Complaint Redressal Officers

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has appointed complaint redressal officers at every divisional level where the students can register their issues regarding the HSC result 2021.

State School education minister Varsha Gaikwad has informed the same through a tweet. She wrote, “To fix the objections/complaints of the students regarding the results of the 12th examination, Grievance Redressal Officers have been appointed at the divisional level.” She has also attached a copy of the official notification that has the contact details of the complaint redressal officers.

A format to register complaints has also been made available on the official website www.mahahsscboard.in. Students who are not satisfied with their results or have any objections or doubts can raise complaints by using the available format. The complaint redressal officer will look into it and resolve the complaints/objections within 10 days.

This year, the board did not conduct the HSC or Class 12 exams due to the pandemic and hence, the results have been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. A total of 13,19,754 students had registered for MSBSHSE HSC exam 2021, out of which 6,88,730 students have secured distinction while 5,23,962 students have secured first division. Overall 99.63 per cent of students have passed the exam. However, streamwise, 99.45 % pass percentage has been recorded in science, 99.83% in Arts, 99.91% Commerce, and 98.80% in HSC Vocational stream.

Out of the total students registered for the MSBSHSE HSC exam 2021, 46 students secured 100 per cent marks, while 91,420 students scored more than 90 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys. They have recorded 99.73%, whereas the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 99.54%.

As per the district-wise performance, Konkan has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.81%, followed by Mumbai with 99.79% and Pune with 99.75 pass percentage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here