ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2021: Apply for 25 Posts of Senior Resident, Details at esic.nic.in

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi on Friday, April 30 called the applications for filling vacancies on the post of 25 Senior Residents. Those who are eligible and interested can appear for the walk-in-interview, which has been scheduled for May 3. The interview will be held at the Medical Superintendent’s office at IG ESI hospital in Delhi. The aspirants will have to report to the venue at 9 AM and the verification of original documents will take place till 10:30 AM. For applying to the post, knowing the eligibility criteria and other details, a person can visit ESIC’s official website, www.esic.nic.in.

If you are willing to apply for the post, upload your complete bio data on the official ESIC website. The candidate will also have to attach relevant documents along with a photograph. On the day of the interview, the candidates will require to carry their original documents and certificates, if any, for verification.

The aspirant must also make sure that they are already registered with the Delhi Medical Council before joining the said post.

Here is a look at the department-wise breakdown of 25 posts:

Anesthesia - 06

Medicine - 05

Gynec - 01

Chest - 04

Surgery - 04

Radiology - 01

Casualty - 02

Peads. - 02

The maximum age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years at the time of the interview. There are age relaxations for those belonging to different categories. In order to avail the relaxation benefits, the candidate will have to produce the relevant certificate.

To be eligible for the post of ESIC Delhi Senior Resident, the following educational qualifications are needed:

MBBS with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma or equivalent as per residency scheme in concerned specialty from recognized University/Institution.

In case there are no candidates with PG Degree/DNB/Diploma, then those without PG qualification but with 2 years of experience in concerned Specialty may be considered.

