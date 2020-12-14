ESIC Recruitment 2020: 23 Teaching Vacancies Released at esic.nic.in, Check Details

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata, has released teaching vacancies for the position of professor, associate professor and assistant professor. An official notification regarding ESIC Recruitment 2020 was released by the board on its official website at esic.nic.in. A total of 23 vacancies are up for grab.

Candidates who are willing to apply should check the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the recruitment formalities. All candidates need to send their application form via email to deanpgijoka.wb@esic.nic.in or through the Office of Dean by post or by hand. The last date to apply for the post is December 31 till 1 pm.

According to the official notification (https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/e0e7b34b743c2bfca5edafb83f3309dc.pdf), there are a total of 23 vacancies to be filled. Out of which 11 are for Associate Professor, nine for Assistant Professor and three for Professor. It also states that two seats are reserved for candidates from the PWD category.

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Fee

To apply, candidates are required to pay Rs 225 as registration fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from the registration fee. According to the official notification, a Demand Draft of Rs 225 in favour of ESI Fund Account No. I, drawn after 10.12.2020 on any scheduled bank payable at ‘Kolkata’ has to be submitted with Application Form at the time of Interview.

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Here are the educational qualifications required for eligible candidates to apply for the vacancies of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are:

Candidates should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 or Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) degree from an institution recognized by Dental Council of India. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act). Or a post-graduation degree like MS (Master of Surgery)/ MD(Doctor of Medicine)/ MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) or equivalent qualification in the respective subject or allied discipline.

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates below 67 years can apply for the post.