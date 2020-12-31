ESIC Recruitment 2020: Application Window for Teaching Staff to Close on December 31

The online window for Employees’ State Insurance Corporation recruitment 2020 for various teaching staffs will close on Thursday, December 31. Candidates willing to apply for the post of professor, associate professor and assistant professor at ESIC Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata, should apply by sending the application form attached with the notification along with self-attested copies of the documents through email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in.

Candidates can also send the copy of ESIC application form and the required documents by post/ by hand to the Office of Dean by December 21 at 1:00 PM.

List of documents to be attached along with the ESIC application form:

A copy of undergraduate certificate (Self-attested by the candidate) A copy of postgraduate certificate (Self-attested by the candidate) A copy of proof of age/date of birth (Self-attested by the candidate) A certificate of teaching experience (more than one in case of multiple experiences) A registration certificate, strictly issued by State Medical Council/MCI/DCI OBC certificate for candidates, if applicable Research publications in indexed journals, if any

According to the official notification released by ESIC, a candidate willing to apply for more than one post will have to send the separate applications for each post. The shortlisted candidates will be notified for the interview on their given email id. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performances in the interview before the selection board.

Those who will be called for the interview, need to carry a copy of the ESIC application form along with the notification printed on A4 size paper, two self-attested colour passport size photographs, category certificate if applicable, educational certificates and age proof. Those belonging to the unreserved category will also have to carry a DD of Rs 225, while the SC/ ST/PwD candidates are exempted from the paying the fee.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by ESIC to fill 23 vacancies. Out of these, 11 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 9 for Assistant Professor, and 3 for Professor. For further details click on the link to read the official notification.