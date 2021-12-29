ESIC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 1120 Posts, Salary up to Rs 1.77 Lakh

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced 1120 vacancies for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic). Interested candidates can submit their application on the official website at esic.nic.in, starting from December 31. The last date to apply for the posts is January 31, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

The notification has also mentioned the number of vacancies in various categories. According to it, there are 459 posts for the unreserved category, followed by 303 and 158 for the OBC and SC categories, respectively. The ESIC has reserved 88 and 112 posts for ST and EWS category candidates, respectively. Under the PwD category, the posts for Category C and Category D/E are 34 and 56, respectively.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The maximum age for the eligible candidates is 35 years, as of January 31, 2022, and is relaxed for ESIC and government employees, and candidates belonging to categories of people notified as per the rules of the government of India, including SC, ST, OBC, and PWD.

Educational qualification: An eligible candidate will be the one with an MBBS degree from a recognised university. Candidates who do not have the required completion will be eligible for giving the written examination on the ground that if they are selected, they must have the completion certificate before the appointment.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of ESIC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ESIC Insurance Medical Officer recruitment link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill the application form

Step 5. Pay application fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the school for further use

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Interested candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 500 through Debit Card/Credit Card/UPI/Internet Banking. The registration fee is Rs 250 for applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ESIC employees, ex-servicemen, and female candidates.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500. In addition, to the pay, candidates will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA, and transport allowance as per rules of govt of India in force from time to time.

