Karnataka Govt School Headmaster Heckled for Holding Essay Competition on Prophet Muhammad

A group of men recognizing themselves as right-wing activists barged into a government school in Karnataka and heckled the school headmaster for holding an essay competition in school.

The headmaster of the government high school in Nagavi village in Karnataka, Abdu Muafar Bijapur had set up an essay writing competition in which students had to write an essay on Prophet Mohammad. The winner of the competition would get Rs 5000 as a reward.

The topic of the essay did not go down well with a section of parents who alleged that it was a way of the headmaster to religiously convert the children.

One of the agitated parents approached the right-wing activist group Sri Ram Sene. The parents said that they want to know the intention behind the competition and accused the headmaster of ‘imposing Islam’ on kids.

On receiving the complaint, the activists group barged into school and hackled the headmaster in front of some 100 odd students.

The matter has been raised with the state education department. The education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident

Block Education Officer Virupakshappa Naduvinamani told news agency ANI, “I will get the complaint copy from Sri Ram Sene I will also get informed from the headmaster of the school and students and provide them to the deputy director.”

Earlier this year, schools and colleges in Karnataka faced huge protests where students demanded to wear hijab (headscarves) inside campuses while the authorities claimed it was not part of the uniform. The Supreme Court upheld the state government’s ban on the hijab and said the wearing of the hijab by Muslim women is not mandatory in Islam and that the state government was authorized to enforce uniform in educational institutions.

