'Every Indian Child Must Get Free Education', Says Kejriwal, Slams BJP for Calling it 'Free ki Revdi'

Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of free education in front of the ruling government. Stating that education is free in rich countries, it hurts when these leaders call it ‘free ki revdi’ or freebies.

“Education is free in rich countries. I feel very sad that these leaders call free education in our country as free ki revdi. This country is rich because they give free education. If every Indian has to become rich, then every child of India has to be given free education,” tweeted Kejriwal.

He also shared a video report related to the World Economic Forum, which claims Denmark gives students 1000 dollars every month to go to university. Danish students do not have to pay tuition fees. They are able to stay in higher education longer than international colleagues, it added.

ये वीडियो देखिए… अमीर देशों में शिक्षा फ्री है। मुझे बहुत दुःख होता है कि हमारे देश में फ्री शिक्षा को ये नेता फ्री की रेवड़ी कहते हैं ये देश अमीर इसलिए बने क्योंकि ये फ्री शिक्षा देते हैं। अगर हर भारतीय को अमीर बनाना है तो भारत के हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा फ्री देनी ही होगी। pic.twitter.com/iAincN3phy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 25, 2022

The clip further explained that these students are called eternity students, who study at the university for six years or more. Not only this, other European countries where tuition fees are not charged from students include Scotland, Norway, and Finland.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted, “There are no free lunches. Kejriwal’s revadis come at a huge cost as professors of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College are discovering… Delhi government doesn’t have funds to pay their full salaries. What will happen to their EMIs, children’s fees, parents’ medicines? Will Kejriwal pay?” sharing the notice of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

“Free and compulsory education for children between age of 6-14 is a fundamental right in India and is enshrined in Article 21-A of the Constitution. It is a public good. All Govts ensure it. AAP isn’t doing a favour. “Revdi” is funding consumption of well of people for votes…,” he added. (sic)

