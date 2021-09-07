Every Olympian, Paralympian to Visit 75 Schools as PM Calls for Sports-Integrated, Inclusive Education

Every player will visit at least 75 schools during Azadi Ka Amrit mahotsav - a celebration to mark the 75th year of Independence. This, said PM, will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement to go forward in the field of sports. This is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which lays emphasis on sports education and integrates it with the mainstream curriculum. As per the usual practice, sports is seen as a co-curricular part of education. Modi said this while addressing the inaugural conclave of Shikshak Parv today via video conferencing.

Govt palns to bring next Olympians from schools. Sports will soon be part of the curriculum of Indian schools. Shool-going students will be trained by professional athletes. Based on their merit, the government plans to pick kids out of school and help them train them for international athletics events such as the Olympics while still continuing the traditional education. To ensure all schools have equipment and infrastructure to support students, the government will allow crowdfunding by schools. These are suggestions under sports-integrated education in the NEP.

On the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new schemes were started. PM Modi launched Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with the universal design of learning), talking books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

The Prime Minister praised students, teachers and the entire academic community for rising up to the challenge of pandemic and asked them to take forward the capabilities developed to deal with that difficult time. “If we are in the midst of a transformation period, fortunately, we also have modern and futuristic new National Education Policy,” he said.

Prime Minister said that for the progress of any country, education should not only be inclusive but should also be equitable. He added that National Digital Architecture (N-DEAR) is likely to play a major role in eradicating inequality in education and its modernization. N-DEAR will act as a ‘super connect between various academic activities in the same way as UPI interface revolutionized the banking sector. The country is making technology like Talking Books and Audiobooks a part of education.

School Quality Assessment and AssuranceFramework (S.Q.A.A.F) , which was operationalized today, would address the deficiency of the absence of a common scientific framework for dimensions like curricula, pedagogy, assessment, infrastructure, inclusive practices and governance process. SQAAF will help in bridging this inequality.

He added that in this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. He informed that the country is preparing its teachers for these changes through ‘Nishtha’ training programs.

