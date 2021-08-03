EWS Student from UP Kumar Vishwas Scores 100% in CBSE Class 10, Says Wants to Join Army to Serve Nation

Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur’s Class 10 student Kumar Vishwas Singh has topped CBSE class 10 Board exams by scoring full 100% marks. The teenager will choose science in Class 11 and says he wants to prepare for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam and “serve the nation.” Vishwas obtained full marks in English, Hindi, Mathematics and Social Science and scored 99 in Science. His best of five is 100%.

“Whenever I listen to the national anthem, I get goosebumps. I am a patriot and I want to serve my nation, protect its civilians as an army officer at border and at any front where help is needed,” said Vishwas, a student of Vidyagyaan — a free school for economically weaker section (EWS). He cleared an entrance exam in Class 5 to enrol in the school.

“When I got through Vidyagyaan and saw how my seniors were going places despite hailing from a humble background, I got inspired and I promised myself that I would excel academically,” he told news18.com.

Vishwas, whose father is a teacher and mother a homemaker, and has a school-going younger brother, said, “My father is a teacher and has always instilled in us the importance of education. He has always taught us about competitive exams.”

Vishwas said he “loves problem-solving”, therefore his favourite subject is mathematics. He also likes social science and wants to perform well in science.

While this year the CBSE did not conduct final exams, Vishwas has been a meritorious student throughout. He had obtained more than 90% in almost all previous grades and was a topper in pre-boards with 99% marks.

As most classes are being done online due to the pandemic, Vishwas said he got the much-needed flexibility. “I do not study based on a strict timetable. I study in-depth on one subject which I love and has a larger target of completing the syllabus. It is my love for the subjects which makes me study for longer hours. Online classes gave me the flexibility to study as per my will which I believe has given me an upper hand over other students.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results declared one of the best ever results on Wednesday as nearly all students have passed the exam. Among the 21.5 lakh candidates registered for the exam, results of 20,97,128 students have been released. The results of 16,639 students are under process and will be declared later.

