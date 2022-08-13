Ex CJI and Rajya Sabha Leader Ranjan Gogoi Creates Scholarship Fund for Law Students from His Salary

Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India and a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha, has decided to donate his entire salary earned as a parliamentarian in support of the education of students studying law. Any student pursuing five-year law degree from any state across the country will be given the money as a scholarship, reported ANI.

Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020, has not taken a single penny out of his salary and the allowance that ought to be paid to him by Rajya Sabha. Rather, the scholarship fund has been created with the same money and the allowance that Gogoi has not taken so far.

“This money should be of good use to students, especially those studying law. I am sure that the allowance and salary that are due to be paid to me for the last two years will be good enough to fund the education of at least 10 to 15 students.” the former CJI told the news agency.

The scholarship, which will be valid from the next month, will cover not just the tuition fees but will also cover the staying charges for the students. He now wants to advertise the scholarship by giving out advertisements in the newspaper so that students can apply for the same.

“Those students who are interested can email their applications to the email id provided by the concerned authorities by the end of this month,” Gogoi further said. “Students further need to give details including their names, contact numbers, email addresses, physical address, name of the institution where they have enrolled as a student, details of the course scores that have been octane by them in the board exams along with a copy of the mark sheet along with family income proofs for the last three years along with an application not exceeded 200 words,” he added.

Gogoi had earlier worked in the Gauhati High Court in Assam as a lawyer and even back then he offered free legal services.

Following the cries of a deal between the former CJI and the Narendra Modi government, opposition members walked out of the house and boycotted the swearing-in in March 2020. An unfazed Gogoi noted shortly after his oath-taking that his parliamentarian colleagues would “welcome me very soon”. The nomination was announced four months after his retirement in November 2019.

