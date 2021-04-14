Exam Centres will Become Super-Spreaders if CBSE Board Exams not Cancelled: Sisodia

Batting for cancellation of board exams, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Minister of Education Manish Sisodia said that exam centres can become super-spreader if exams are held. “When the whole year of education is not done in the old way, then why is there stubbornness to conduct the exam in the old way at the end of the year?," said Sisodia.

PM Modi Meeting with Education Minister LIVE UPDATES

“Looking at the coronavirus cases across the country now is the time to cancel the CBSE board examinations. When the whole year of education is not done in the old way, then why is there stubbornness to conduct the exam in the old way at the end of the year? then why is there stubbornness to conduct the exam in the old way at the end of the year? If the exam is not canceled, the examination centers will become super-spreaders," Sisodia wrote in a Tweet.

देशभर में कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए अब वक्त आ गया है कि CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षाएं रद्द की जाएँ. जब पूरे साल शिक्षा पुराने तरीके से नहीं हुई तो साल के अंत में परीक्षा पुराने तरीके से कराने की ज़िद क्यों है?अगर परीक्षा रद्द नहीं हुई तो परीक्षा केंद्र सुपर-स्प्रेडर बन जाएँगे.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 13, 2021

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also demanded for cancellation of CBSE Board exams. “6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of Corona. Children’s lives & health is very important to us. I request the Centre to cancel CBSE exams,” Kejriwal told the news agency ANI.

CBSE board exams are conducting exams in May, however, the Ministry of Education is in discussions with the CBSE on postponing the exams. A meeting took place between the ministry and CBSE on Monday and a decision is expected to be announced soon. The Ministry, however, said that cancellation is not being considered.

