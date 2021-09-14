Entrance Exam for Training for JEE under Super 30 by Anand Kumar

The ‘Super 30’ coaching programme founder and mathematician, Anand Kumar, will be conducting an exam in March 2022 to find talents for Super 30. Speaking to the media he said, “Poor students of Bundelkhand want to study, they have shown great interest in studies. Exams will be conducted by March next year to find talents for Super 30”.

Kumar further added that children have shown interest in engineering and medicine, as well as, for general competitions and they want guidance.

According to the official website, the programme will search for 30 meritorious talents from the economically backward sections (EWS) of the society and prepare them for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. Super 30 is a coaching programme of Ramanujan School of Mathematics in Patna.

On Monday, Kumar was in Hamirpur district of UP, where he was honoured with the Swami Bhramanand Award for his contribution to the education sector in 2021. He received the award from Gurukula Kangri (Deemed to be University) Haridwar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Roop Kishor Shastri.

Swami Bhramanand Award is given to the personalities for special work in education and gauseva. The award is named after the freedom fighter and former parliamentarian, Sanyasi Swami Brahmananda, who is known for his contribution to the education sector.

