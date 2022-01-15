CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss15#PKL
Home » News » education-career » Exams at Cluster University Srinagar Deferred Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases
1-MIN READ

Exams at Cluster University Srinagar Deferred Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

With the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the cluster university Srinagar has deferred all examinations.(Representative image)

With the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the cluster university Srinagar has deferred all examinations.(Representative image)

The exams that were earlier scheduled to start from January 17 have been deferred till further notice.

Education and Careers Desk

With the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the cluster university Srinagar has deferred all examinations. The exams that were earlier scheduled to start from January 17 have been deferred till further notice.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders," reads the notification issued by Controller of Examinations Cluster University Srinagar.

Read|Rise in COVID-19 Cases: Schools to Go Online in Kerala

As per the notification shared on Saturday, “The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases. Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately. Students are advised to remain in touch with the University official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further details," it reads.

The notification of the postponement of the examination is available on the official website of the university. The university further has shared other covid-19 related guidelines for the students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:January 15, 2022, 14:28 IST