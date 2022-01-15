Exams at Cluster University Srinagar Deferred Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

With the increase in the Covid-19 cases, the cluster university Srinagar has deferred all examinations. The exams that were earlier scheduled to start from January 17 have been deferred till further notice.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders," reads the notification issued by Controller of Examinations Cluster University Srinagar.

As per the notification shared on Saturday, “The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases. Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately. Students are advised to remain in touch with the University official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further details," it reads.

The notification of the postponement of the examination is available on the official website of the university. The university further has shared other covid-19 related guidelines for the students.

