'Exams Cannot Go Back to What They Used to be, We Need Less Stressful Assessment Models'

The news that a 16-year-old student passed away after a cardiac attack inside an SSLC exam centre in Karnataka, is both tragic and shocking. This was the first time that the deceased Anushree along with thousands of other students was appearing in an offline final examination in over two years.

In the last few months, speculation over university examinations and whether they will be online or offline, have also created a foggy picture for college students who have already suffered through a long period of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

What complicates the matter further is that offline examinations can no longer be conducted the way they used to be. There will now be vaccination protocols and SOPs in place that will add to the stress for both examiners and examinees. Add to this, the sudden switch to an offline examination model after two years and you have a recipe for an unsavory situation.

Not only are students supposed to simply brush aside their anxieties but are also expected to do well and get high percentages. This pressure to do well can sometimes leave lasting imprints on a young psyche and at some point, we must stop and analyze if we are asking too much of our children.

Are the old methods of evaluation relevant in the post-pandemic world? Can we tailor less stressful ways to assess academic growth? Can we start listening to students rather than just forcing them to comply with methodologies that no longer work for them?

This is not to say that online exams are the only answer to their travails but why cannot our education system be more pliant, more empathetic?

The problem with conventional assessment systems is that it fills students with the dread of not being good enough to achieve requisite percentages. They often battle demons of shame, guilt, fear, and worry that they will not meet the expectations of their parents and teachers. In some cases, this stress can be fatal. The statistics about students ending their lives around exam season, speak for themselves.

A random Google search about student suicides will throw up horrific stories that are unfolding around us every day because the young don’t feel heard, supported, and protected. Parents and educators hence need to watch out for signs of acute stress in students and must provide emotional support and counseling resources if needed. Students must not only be trained to excel in exams but also taught how to deal with examination stress with requisite tips and tools.

To students, I recommend a few simple tricks to stay calm.

— Designate at least one confidante as your exam buddy who you can speak to and share your concerns with.

— Give your mind a break from revisions and go for a walk, have a power nap, eat something delicious, listen to music, take a bath or meditate.

— Do not engage with ‘what if’ scenarios.

— Know that an examination result cannot define you or your life.

— Be kind to yourself at all times and do not push yourself beyond healthy limits.

— If you are feeling overwhelmed, experiencing panic attacks and stress-induced physical symptoms, ask for help.

Finally, remember that the world is much bigger than an examination hall and that countless horizons sprawl beyond your marks sheet, waiting to be conquered.

— The author is Rajesh Bhatia, founder and CEO of TreeHouse Education & Accessories Ltd which is one of the leading providers of pre-school education services in India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.