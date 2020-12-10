Exim Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply for 60 Management Trainee Posts on eximbankindia.in

If you are a fresh management graduate then this news is for you. India Exim Bank, also known as Export-Import Bank of India, is inviting applications from fresh management graduates. If you wish to make a career in the banking sector then you can apply online for up to 60 management trainee posts through Exim Bank's official website eximbankindia.in on or before December 31, 2020.

An eligible candidate would have excellent communication skills and would be proficient in the technical skills like use of computers and information technology. Interested candidates must fill out the online application form.

The application form will be available on Exim Bank bank's website under the 'Career' section on December 19, 2020. No other format of application will be accepted and will be rejected by the bank, even if the candidate fulfils the eligibility criteria. The process of application is completely online and the only one that would be considered by the bank.

It is important that the candidate indicates the position applied for in the Exim Bank 2020 application or else they risk the chances of being rejected despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Canvassing in any form will be a disqualification.

There are four vacancies each that are reserved for categories like, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in Hearing Handicapped and Intellectual Disability (category. Reservation for PWD candidates is horizontal and within the overall vacancies of 60.

Selected candidates will be working as management trainees. The candidates will get a stipend of Rs 40,000 per month. They will be absorbed in Grade/Scale Junior Management (JM)-I as Deputy Manager, after a successful completion of training period that lasts up to two years in the bank. At present the CTC of Deputy Manager is Rs 17 lakh per annum approximately.

A minimum of 60% marks should be obtained by the candidates at the time of appearing for the interview or at the time of joining Exim Bank. Those who are appearing for graduate or postgraduate examination in the next year should also have essential academic qualification as mentioned above for each position with minimum 60% marks respectively at the time of interview or joining the bank. However, it should not be later than September 30, 2021.