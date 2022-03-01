EY is Hiring BCom, BBM Graduates for Senior Finance Analyst Post

Multinational audit firm Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) has invited applications for the post of senior finance analyst for its office in Bengaluru. Candidates can apply online through the official website of EY — ey.com. The job advertisement has not mentioned the last date to submit applications for the post, so candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

EY Senior Finance Analyst Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must have a BCom or BBM degree with finance and accounts as subjects or an MCom degree. In addition, applicants also must have 3-6 years of experience in financial reporting and other accounting processes. Other skills required are knowledge of basic accounting concepts, strong MS Excel skills and good communication skills.

Also read| Ashneer Grover’s Resignation From BharatPe is Important Lesson in HR Management

EY Senior Finance Analyst Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of EY

Step 2: Now, open the career page on the website and click on ‘Job search’.

Step 3: Next, type ‘Senior Finance Analyst, Bengaluru’ in the search bar and hit search.

Step 4: Look for the job title in the list and select it.

Step 5: Now, scroll down on the new page and click ‘Apply now’.

Step 6: Next, register yourself by selecting ‘Create an account’ or simply login if already registered.

Step 7: Fill all the basic details in the registration form and login using your credentials.

Step 8: Proceed to complete the application form by giving the necessary details.

Step 9: Save your application form for future use.

EY Senior Finance Analyst Recruitment 2022: Responsibilities

On being successfully selected, the candidate will be responsible for generating financial reports (including inventory reports) on a periodic basis and identifying and solving issues that affect reporting. The candidate will also be tasked with handling complex ad hoc reports from clients on a timely basis.

Read| UPPBPB UP Police Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 26,382 Constable, Fireman Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

Moreover, the candidate will also be required to ensure a proper review mechanism is in place for the respective teams. Other responsibilities include proactively taking part in revenue planning, developing new reports and existing new reports and also mentoring, training and guiding junior analysts and new recruits

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.