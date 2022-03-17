EY, ISB Jointly Launches Programme to Prepare Women Professionals for Boardroom

EY has collaborated with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education to launch an executive programme on board effectiveness to prepare women professionals to succeed in the boardroom. The programme focuses on high-potential women leaders making them ready for an effective presence as a new or first-time director of the board by providing mentorship and networking opportunities.

The programme comprises 10 virtual sessions spread out over five weeks with two sessions per week. The limited batch size of 25 participants will ensure that the modules are delivered in a high-quality manner. The programme costs and course materials are included in the Rs 2,50,000 plus GST programme fees.

The Companies Act 2013 mandates at least one women director on the board. Women held 17.3 per cent board positions in India against 24 per cent globally, according to a latest report by Credit Suisse, says EY.

The programme will follow a selection process based on each applicant’s professional role and success. Several factors will be considered, including proven experience in people management and leadership potential, quality and quantity of work experience, evidence of professional success, motivation to participate in the program and the ability to benefit from it and ability to cope with the rigor of the programme.

“Today’s volatile business environment has presented new risks and priorities for the Boards. Diverse boardrooms have become critical to decision-making, upholding corporate governance, and driving the long-term goals of organizations. The EY-ISB Board Effectiveness program will provide a nurturing platform to women leaders to become Board ready and contribute in a meaningful way," said Pankaj Dhandharia, Partner & Markets Leader, EY India.

The programme integrates industry expertise with research-focused academic knowledge, which will enable the women leaders to cater to the unique set of responsibilities as a director. It will familiarize them with the detailed regulatory, industry, and financial dynamics that impact board decisions and provide them networking opportunities with a diverse and accomplished peer group, says EY.

“The Executive Program on Board Effectiveness is most suited to women executives of public, private, government and non-profit organizations, leaders from institutional investment community seeking directorship roles; and women from family businesses and controlling shareholders of family enterprises. This program gives aspiring women leaders access to advance their knowledge, practical insights and experience from world-class faculty members of a top B-School and veteran Board members," said Aashish Kasad, India Region Diversity & Inclusiveness Business Sponsor, EY India.

