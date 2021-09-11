Eyes on Assembly Polls, UP Govt to Provide 1 lakh Tabs to Skilled Workers

Ahead of the State Assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to provide one lakh tablets to the skilled workers in the State for free as part of its Skill Development Mission, said an official press release on Friday. The move will help skilled workers hone their skills further and do better in their jobs.

The Yogi Adityanath government is providing a wide range of services to the people at large on the one hand and the skilled people on the other through the web portal www.sewamitra.up.gov.in, app and call centre 155330. Skilled workers must apply for a job through the portal, which also facilitates their training to hone their skills as part of the government’s Skill Development Mission.

The CM had earlier given instructions to the concerned authorities to provide employment to the people standing in the last rung of the society by linking them with the Mission. The Labour Department had done the skill mapping of the migrants returning to UP from other States during the first wave of coronavirus pandemic to give them employment during those trying times.

As part of this continuous mission to uplift workers, the government has launched Seva Mitra service in 25 districts to employ more and more skilled workers through the labour department. The service is currently under trial and will be soon be launched in the remaining districts. A 50-seater call centre has also been set up in this regard.

Kunal Silku, Director, Skill Development Mission, described it as an excellent service to have been started by the government for the common people and the skilled workers.

One of the specialities of the service is that the name of the provider and rate appears on the screen as soon as a person books the service. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to launch the service in the remaining districts soon.

The facilities available include AC service and repair through portal, app and call centre, appliances repair, car repair and service, carpenter, cleaning and disinfection, electrician, IT hardware and service, nursing plumbing, RO service and repair, barbers.

The services are currently available in Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Lalitpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Sultanpur, Unnao and Varanasi districts.

