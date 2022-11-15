Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Circulating on Social Media, Board Issues Statement

Ahead of the release of the final date sheet for the CBSE board exam 2023, a fake datesheet of the class 12 exam is widely circulating on social media on social media platforms claiming to be the date sheet for CBSE 2023 exams.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15. As per the fake schedule, the Class 12 exam will begin with English on February 15 and will be continued till April 9. The exams will be held in 2 shifts— 10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of exam.

CBSE told the media that the 12th date sheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake. While many students believed it to be true considering the details were similar to official announcements made by the board, however, CBSE has not released any datesheet yet.

CBSE and CISCE are expected to announce the date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023 by this month. While the CBSE board exams will be held from February 15, CISCE has said it conduct the exams tentatively in February/ March. The detailed date sheets are likely to be released by November.

Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams but it could be released earlier this time. Once out, the timetables will be available at the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in for CBSE 10th, 12th exams and cisce.org for ICSE and ISC students. Unlike last year when the exam was conducted in two parts, both the central board will hold the exams in annually this time, like pre-Covid times.

The syllabus for the ICSE and ISC exams has been revised in select subjects. While the CBSE too has revised the syllabus and is conducting exams with 100 per cent syllabus nearly two years after reducing it. For 2023, there will also be a change in the exam pattern in CBSE with more internal choices to make the exams more competency-based and less cramming-based. The CBSE and CISCE board exams 2023 will be held for 80 marks and 20 per cent of marks to internal assessments or practicals. Both the board have already released the sample papers.

