​Farmers' Chakka Jam Protest: GATE 2021 Candidates Get Safe Passage Pass from IIT-Bombay

Chakka Jam Protest | Ahead of nationwide 'chakka jam' (road blockade) protest called by the farmer unions on February 6, candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 were issued special passes by IIT-Bombay to make them reach to their examination centre without any obstruction.

During the 'chakka jam', the farmers will block national and state highways for three hours between 12 pm to 3 pm in order to stage protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Speaking on the same, Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT-Bombay, said that such special certificate were sent to all candidates via email, which they have to carry along with their GATE 2021 Admit Cards for safe movement. "The GATE 2021 office has prepared a special certificate requesting all concerned to allow you to pass through any blockade that you may face on your way. These certificates have been emailed to all those who have the exam on February 6. Please take a print out of this document and carry with you while travelling," Hindustan Times quoted Chaudhuri as saying.

GATE 2021 will begin at 9.30am and will be conducted in two sessions — morning and afternoon. The GATE is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) jointly for admission in various Masters programs. IIT GATE 2021 will be conducted by IIT-Bombay. The three-hour-long Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13 and 14.