Fate of 27% OBC Quota Indecisive, Next Hearing on September 30

Madhya Pradesh high court here on Monday refused to vacate the stay on three cases where the 27% OBC quota was stayed until further orders and posted the matter for the next hearing on September 30.

Addl Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared for the MP government while senior lawyers Indira Jai Singh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared as interveners on behalf of PCC chief Kamal Nath.

Besides hearing the original 27% OBC quota issue, the HC bench also heard the fresh writ petition lodged during the last hearing on the state government’s September 2 order of implementing 27% OBC quota in exams and recruitments, other than pending before the court.

Refusing the petitioner’s request of staying September 2 order of the MP government, the HC refused to offer any stay and posted the matter for hearing on September 30. Additionally, another application was moved with the HC that a special bench should be constituted for hearing in OBC matters.

To add, in a rarity, both the Congress party and the BJP are backing a similar cause to get 27% OBC quota implemented in the state. In the past, while accusing the Shivraj government of not putting up the case strongly in the HC, PCC chief Kamal Nath had promised to hire top lawyers for presenting the case in court.

Suyash Thakur, counsel for ‘Youth For Equality’ which had challenged the Sep 2 order said the petition was taken up for hearing on Monday but the HC refused to stay the order.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

