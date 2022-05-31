Father Ends Life Unable to Pay Education Debt, Years Later Daughter Clears UPSC IAS Exam

When Aruna cracked the UPSC civil services exam 2021 after five failed attempts, it was a bitter sweet moment for her. Aruna M from Karnataka’s Tumkur district is the third out of five siblings and obtaining all India rank 308 in her last attempt. Unlike most of the candidates, cracking civil services was not Aruna’s first goal. Initially, she intended to get an engineering degree and an ordinary job, but life had different plans for her.

Aruna’s father committed suicide in 2009, when she was pursuing engineering. Her father ended his life as he was unable to repay the mounting debt which he had incurred to pay for the education of his five children. Her two elder sisters agreed to work for a few years to support their family, however, their father wanted his daughters to be independent and wished for them to sit for the UPSC exam.

Aruna, changed her plans to fulfil her father’s dreams. “I had no dreams to clear the UPSC examination. I just wanted to become an independent woman who could earn Rs 10,000 to 15,000. My father took it as a challenge to make his daughters independent. But during my engineering course, I lost my father because of the debts he made to provide us an education. After his death I felt like giving back to the society. I wanted to find the lost smile of my father by serving farmers of my country”, said Aruna.

Aruna, who started studying hard in 2014 and attempted UPSC five times, had little prospect of passing on her final attempt. She was also afraid as a result of the regular failures, yet she refused to cease serving the society.

Aruna established her own UPSC coaching institute, Aruna Academy in Bangalore, where she encourages rural youngsters to apply for the UPSC exam.

“I had no hopes of clearing the UPSC examination and that to get 308 ranks. I gave five attempts but I couldn’t clear. So I started my own academy called Aruna Academy where my focus has been to help rural aspirants. Finally, I cleared in my sixth attempt,” said Aruna.

My family had made me an independent woman by providing education so wanted to pave way for other farmer’s kids who are more backward than me to take an advantage of reservation

Aruna who hails from backward class had the option of using the reservation quota in most of her life events, but she declined and took the UPSC test under the unreserved category. After losing her father, she has established a new objective for herself: she wants to aid the country’s farmers.

“My father’s dream has come true now but my dream to serve the farmers of my country and not letting them to attempt suicide like my father did will start now. My family had made me an independent woman by providing education so wanted to pave way for other farmer’s kids who are more backward than me to take an advantage of reservation”, said Aruna.

“Doesn’t matter what post I will get but all the posts are equally powerful in this field. Right now I am just celebrating these moments with my family and thanking my father for his hardship,” she said.

