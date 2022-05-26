Father-Son Duo Clear Karnataka SSLC Exam Together

A father-son duo in Karnataka cleared the SSLC or class 10 exam together, this year. After clearing class 9 in 1993-94, Rahmatullah had to stop his education. Now, his son has asked him to take the SSLC exam. It was his son who not only encouraged him but also helped him study. “One does not have any value, if they have not passed SSLC exam,” said Rahmatullah.

The father has scored 333 marks in the SSLC exam. Rahmatullah (42) and Mohammed Farhan (16), who live in Nazarabad, Mysuru, used to study for the exams together. Mohammed meanwhile scored 613 out of 625. He received 100 marks in English, mathematics, and social sciences and scored 125 out of 125 in Kannada and 93 in Hindi.

Rahmatullah said it was his son’s encouragement that made him sit for the exam. He currently works at a garments shop. He wanted to pass the SSLC exam. Farhan says that after his father came home from work, and studied with him for three and a half hours every day.

“My son acted as a teacher filled me with confidence,” said Rahmatullah adding that he is happy and proud of his son who has encouraged him to take the exam and clear it. Farhan wants to be a scientist while he might take up diploma in computer science.

Meanwhile, two schools covered by the capital’s Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have scored zero in the SSLC results. A show cause notice have been issued to the heads of these two schools. Several teachers have also been laid off. Two students from Murphy town who passed the SSLC exam have studying in these schools have only cleared the exam.

More than 8 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exam this time. Out of which, as many as 85.63 per cent of students cleared it. Compared to last years’ results, this time the score was better. In 2020, a total of 75.53 per cent students cleared the SSLC, in 2019, it was 73.70 per cent, in 2018, it was 71.93 per cent, in 2017, it was 67.87 per cent, in 2016, it was 79.16 per cent and in 2015, the pass percentage was at 81.82 per cent. In 2021, all students were marked as pass except for one.

