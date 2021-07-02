FCI AGM Admit Cards 2021 Released: How to Check

Admit cards for the online recruitment exams of Assistant General Manager (AGM) 2021 have been released by Food Corporation of India (FCI). The exams for AGM (Accounts /Law /Technical) and the medical officer will be held on July 17, for AGM (General Administration) it will be on July 18.

The admit cards can be downloaded by the candidates for the post of AGM from the official web site of the FCI. The candidate can access their admit cards for FCI AGM 2021 till July 18.

FCI AGM Admit Cards 2021: Steps to download

Step 1 - The candidate needs to go to the official website of FCI - fci.gov.in.

Step 2 - The candidate will have to click on the “current recruitment” option on the home page.

Step 3 - “Current recruitment for category-1” needs to be clicked on. A new page will come up.

Step 4 - Now on this page one needs to click on “To download call letter for the online recruitment examination of category – 1(Click here)”.

Step 5 - Then the candidate has to fill in the registration number or roll number with password and submit it.

Step 6 - After this the applicant will be able to see the FCI AGM admit card on his or her screen. A print of this admit card needs to be taken out.

The process of selection of the FCI AGM 2021 exam will include online tests and interviews. The pay scale for Assistant General Manager is Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 and for medical officer is Rs 50,000 – Rs 1,60,000.

