FCI Manager Phase-I Admit Card Released, Check How to Download

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the Phase-I exam for the recruitment of various Category-2 Manager posts. Candidate can download their admit card through individual login on the official website of the FCI.

The call letters will be available on the website from December 1 to 17. The phase-I exam will be conducted in online mode on December 10 and 17.

FCI Phase-I exam admit card: How to download

Step: 1 Visit the official website of the Food Corporations of India (FCI) and open the recruitment page.

Step: 2 Click on Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II’ and proceed to select your zone at the bottom of the page.

Step: 3 Select the admit card link and log in after entering your registration/roll number and password.

Step: 4 The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check if all the details are correct and download the admit card.

Read | HP Education Regulator Impose Rs 34 Lakh Fine on NCFSE Group

The recruitment drive is for a total of 113 vacant category-2 posts of managers in various depots and offices of the FCI. These include Manager (general), Manager (Depot), Manager (Movement), Manager (Accounts), Manager (Hindi), Manager (Electrical Mechanical Engineering, and Manager (Technical) among others.

The selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the online Phase-I and Phase-II exams. The Phase-I exam is common for all the posts. It will consist of four tests carrying a total of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions on different subjects. The four subjects include English, reasoning ability, numerical aptitude, and general studies. Candidates will get 15 minutes each to write the four papers.

Each question in the Phase-I exam will carry one mark. For each incorrect response, one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question will be deducted.

Read all the Latest Education News here