FCRA Clearance Required For Educational Institutes To Partner With China's Confucius Centres

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act clearances and the foreign ministry’s approval are now required for educational institutions to partner with China’s Confucius centres.

The move comes after the Chinese government transferred the control of Confucius centres to a non-profit institution. Existing cooperation will be subject to the new rules as well, as per The Economic Times report.

Following the standoff along the Line of Actual Control, the education ministry had launched an assessment of all ties between Confucius centres and Indian institutes two years ago.

The Confucius Institutes (CIs) have been dogged by allegations of control over host institutions, propaganda, and even spying in other countries. Several CIs in the United States and Europe have been shut down due to these issues. Now, in a confidential circular given to higher educational institutes in early April, the control and operation of CIs have been shifted from the former public institute Hanban to the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC). It is a non-profit professional education organisation dedicated to worldwide Chinese language education and is linked with China’s education government.

Under this new policy, Confucius centres that are classified as foreign cultural centres, and the new Confucius centres, will require permission from the Ministry of External Affairs. Additionally, for the maintenance or renewal of existing Confucius centres, a permission is required from the Ministry of External Affairs. All higher education institutions have been directed to obtain the necessary approvals.

In a letter dated April 5, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) informed institutes that association with any NGO or foundation now requires FCRA certifications. The letter reads, “All universities/institutions having collaboration with Confucius institutes / Hanban / CLEC or planning to collaborate to set up Confucius institutes or any other joint venture in any other name will be required to seek prior clearance under FCRA."

As of now, seven Indian universities partners with Confucius Institute. The University of Mumbai, Vellore Institute of Technology, OP Jindal University, Lovely Professional University, the School of Chinese Language in Kolkata, Bharathiar University, and KR Mangalam University are among them.

