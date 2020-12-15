FDST 2020: NBE to Conduct Exam for Indian, Overseas citizens; Check Important Dates Here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), an autonomous body under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is going to conduct a Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), who possess MDS Degree or PG Diploma awarded by dental institutes outside the country.

In an announcement made on Monday, the NBE said that the FDST exam 2020 will be held in Pen and Paper mode at Delhi on December 29. The authorities have released the FDST 2020 information bulletin on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

According to the notification, the Admit Card for the FDST 2020 will be issued on December 22, 2020 on the NBE website at nbe.edu.in. The results of FDST 2020 will be declared on January 15, 2021 at natboard.edu.in as well as nbe.edu.in.

The Information Bulletin for FDST 2020 says that mere appearance in the test will not confer any automatic rights to secure provisional or permanent registration with the Dental Council of India or any State Dental Council.

The FDST 2020 exam will consist of two question papers, comprising 100 and 150 multiple choice questions, respectively, carrying one mark each. The time allocated for the first paper will be 120 minutes, while for the second paper, it would be 180 minutes. Paper 1 will begin at 10 am and end at 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

A candidate must score more than 50 per cent marks in both the papers in order to qualify the written examination.

Successful candidates will be required to appear for a viva-voce exam, which will carry 50 marks. In this, a candidate must score above 50 per cent to qualify. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the exam by a candidate.

The address and location of the Exam Centre will be mentioned in the FDST 2020 Admit Card which will be released on December 22. The candidates will have to adhere to the standard COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.