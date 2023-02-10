CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » FDST 2022 Theory Exam Results Declared at natboard.edu.in, How to Check Score
1-MIN READ

FDST 2022 Theory Exam Results Declared at natboard.edu.in, How to Check Score

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

A candidate has to score 50 percent in each paper individually to qualify FDST 2022 (Representative image)

A candidate has to score 50 percent in each paper individually to qualify FDST 2022 (Representative image)



The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduates. Candidates who appeared for the FDST theory exam can check and download the result from the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

A total of 11 eligible candidates have qualified for the viva-voce exam out of 22 applicants, the official result document mentions. Candidates who qualified for the tests will now have to appear for the viva round. The date and venue for the viva examination will be intimated to the theory-qualified candidates individually.

A candidate has to score 50 percent in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination, as per the Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009. Additionally, an applicant also has to separately score 50 percent in the viva-voce examination, to pass the screening exam.

NBE FDST Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the public notice section and click on the ‘Result of FDST – 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023’ that is available on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF file of the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check, save, and download the FDST result

The result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test for BDS candidates has been declared in a PDF file. Students will have to check their roll numbers mentioned on it. The NBE FDST result 2022 includes details like the roll number, total marks, qualifying marks, paper-wise marks, and qualifying status.

The FDST exam is held by the National Board of Examinations for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) who have primary dental qualifications awarded by dental institutions outside the country. The screening test for BDS candidates was held on January 20 by NBEMS on a computer-based platform in New Delhi.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. medical college admissions
first published:February 10, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated:February 10, 2023, 09:46 IST
