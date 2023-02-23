The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the online registration process for the Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. The online application process started on February 22 at 4 pm and will close on March 14 by 11:55 pm.

“Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in (22nd February 2023 onwards) for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination, and other details,” the notification read.

The Fellowship Exit Exam is scheduled to be held in March or April this year, as per the official notice. The final date of the examination will be informed to appearing candidates through admit cards on their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) account, the notification adds. Additionally, the time and date of the release of FEE admit cards have also not been declared yet. When finalised, the date will be declared at the official website of NBEMS.

Fellowship Exit Examination 2022: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the NBE official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the Fellowship Exit Exam application link.

Step 3: Then click on ‘Fresh Registrations’ and enter the required credentials.

Step 4: As the new page opens, complete the application process.

Step 5: Pay the necessary fee and click on the final submission tab.

Step 6: Keep a confirmation page of the same.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 6,000 for the NBEMS fellowship exit exam.

The theory exam will be held for 3 hours and will consist of 10 questions with 10 marks each (10 x 10 = 100 marks). While the practical exam for the same will be for 300 marks and will include a clinical test and viva. To qualify for the exam, a minimum of 50 per cent overall in the theoretical and practical papers is required by candidates. For more updates and information, candidates can keep a check on the official site of NBEMS.

