InterGlobe Foundation (IGF) has launched InterGlobe HERITAGE fellowships today. Through these fellowships, the InterGlobe Foundation aspires to encourage a community of researchers, journalists, architects, and other individuals to bring previously undocumented aspects of Indian culture to light and help raise awareness of our heritage.

Fellowships are available to students and faculty of liberal arts, researchers, journalists, architects, or freelancers. Those with prior professional or academic familiarity with the subject will be given preference. The application deadline for the fellowship is August 31. The jury will select four applicants for the programme, and the fellowship will last for three months starting November 1. Students can apply at interglobe.com.

Also read| From Data Science to Business Analytics, Courses Offered by IITs without JEE Score

The fellowships will focus on presenting a comprehensive vision for the preservation of lesser-known facets of Indian heritage, communities, and practices. It will encourage fresh perspectives on India’s heritage, amplify local voices and conditions to help understand heritage-driven development, and explain how community development initiatives and tangible and intangible heritage in a certain area are interconnected.

The work done during this programme will help bring forth innovative ideas for the restoration of heritage landmarks and will be judged by an esteemed jury comprising of Swapna Liddle (Historian), Ratish Nanda (Conservation Architect, CEO (India), Aga Khan Trust for Culture), Vaibhav Chauhan (CEO, Cultre) and Rohini Bhatia (Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation).

Since 2014, InterGlobe Foundation has been partnering with NGOs. Some of the heritage restoration projects include the scoping, conservation, and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan’s Mausoleum in Delhi, cultural mapping and documentation of ten Indian cities; the restoration of stepwell “Indra Kund” in Delwara; and research on Qutub Shah Mausoleum in Hyderabad and Lal Bagh Palace in Indore. The InterGlobe HERITAGE Fellowships are a step to further strengthen the foundation’s heritage conservation work.

Rohini Bhatia, Chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation, said, “InterGlobe Foundation (IGF) is focused on preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of India. The foundation believes in joining hands for conserving India’s tangible and intangible heritage and in raising awareness in communities through multiple partnerships; the HERITAGE Fellowships are a step in this direction. IGF is committed to investing in our nation, its citizens and its heritage. Our vision is to build pride in communities by supporting sustainable livelihoods, conserving the environment and promoting heritage and culture.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here