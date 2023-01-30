The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India has released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 2020-2021. The AISHE collects detailed information on different parameters namely student enrollment, teacher’s data, financial information, and infrastructural information among others. According to the survey, the female Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has surpassed the male GER. Gender Parity Index (GPI), the ratio of female GER to male GER, has increased from 1 in 2017-18 to 1.05 in 2020-21, the AISHE states.

A small rise of 2.01 crore was observed in female enrolment from 1.88 crores in 2019-20. Meanwhile, the percentage of female enrolment to total enrollment has also increased to 49 percent in 2020-21 from 45 percent in 2014-15, the report mentioned. Furthermore, there has been an increase of around 44 lakh (which is 28 percent) in female enrollment, the report added.

“There has been an increase of around 44,00,000 (28%) since 2014-15. It means the percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has increased from 45% in 2014-15 to around 49% in 2020-21,” the Ministry said in the AISHE.

Moreover, the total enrolment in higher education has improved to nearly 4.14 million in 2020-21 from 3.85 million in 2019-20. Since 2014-15, there has been a rise of around 72,00,000 in enrolment (that is 21 percent). Meanwhile, female enrollment has increased from 1.88 million in 2019-20 to 2.01 million in 2020-2021. More women candidates have enrolled themselves in science programmes than men, the report also added.

The results of the AISHE reveal that female enrollment in the North East States was 6.14 lakh in 2020-21, which was higher than the male enrolment of 5.92 lakh; meaning that for every 100 male students, there are a total of 104 female students in the North East Region. This surprising trend has been taking place in the North East since 2018-19 when female enrollment passed the male enrolment for the very first time.

The government universities and colleges contribute (nearly 59 percent and 21.4 percent of the total, respectively) towards 73.1 percent and 34.5 percent of this enrolment.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan are the top six when it comes to the number of students being enrolled.

The Ministry has been conducting the AISHE since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions that are located in the country.

