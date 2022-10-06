Fewer PG Medical College Seats Allotted in Maharashtra, Claim Students

The Common Entrance Test (CET) cell declared the first merit list for the Medical Post Graduation (PG) admissions in Maharashtra on October 4. However, candidates soon complained that the number of seats allotted was less than the seat matrix announced last week.

As per the CET Cell’s seat matrix, there were a total of 2,212 seats available for medical PG courses in Maharashtra. When the seat allotment was announced on Tuesday morning, candidates noticed that there was no allotment on several seats present in the seat matrix.

Students told media, “A total 400 seats have been kept out of the allotment. This is highly unfair as it impacts our chances to get into a desired course and college. Government medical college seats are the highest in those which are left out by CET Cell,” as reported by Indian Express.

The candidate went on to say that while students were still perplexed as to how this was possible, the examination cell shared a notification confirming the reduction in seats at the time of allotment.

The notice stated that there are a few seats for which some of the necessary permissions are still pending, and thus they are not included in the first round of allotment. It further reads, “These seats will be considered during subsequent rounds for allotment once all the necessary permissions are received.” Over 200 of the 400 unallocated seats are from government medical colleges.

Last month, the Maharashtra CET Cell released an information brochure for NEET-PG admission according to which candidates applying for government college seats have to pay a security deposit of Rs 25,000, whereas those applying for private colleges have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh. Candidates have also been given the opportunity to change their college preference list at each round. There will be two admission rounds, followed by a mop-up round and finally, an online stray vacancy round.

