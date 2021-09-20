Fewer Rural Students Got Admissions to Medical Colleges After NEET: Justice AK Rajan Committee

Rural and urban poor may not be able to join the medical courses, if NEET continues, reveals Justice AK Rajan committee report on National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

According to the report, rural aspirants took a big hit on their dreams post-NEET. It shows that in both government and self-financed colleges, rural students secured admissions far less than the urban students in the post-NEET compared to the pre-NEET period.

In the government lot, while the rural students maintained an average of 61.45% in the pre-NEET and fell down to 49.91% in 2020-21 in the post-NEET, the urban students who fared 38.55% average in the pre-NEET rose to 50.09% in 2020-21 in the post-NEET, the report revealed.

“…if NEET continues for a few more years. The Health care system of Tamil Nadu will be very badly affected," reveals the report. It states that the health care system of Tamil Nadu would be “badly affected” if the medical entrance test were to continue in the state. The 165-page report had presents a bleak picture of what would happen should the national test be continued in the state.

“Ultimately Tamil Nadu may go back to pre-independence days, where in small towns and in villages only bare-foot doctors were catering for the needs were available. Tamil Nadu as a State would go down in the rank among States, in the Medical and Health Care system,” stated the report.

There may not be enough doctors being posted at the various primary health centres. There may not be enough expert doctors for being employed in government hospitals, it said.

The report also listed the impact of NEET on the admission of Tamil medium students into government and self-financing medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Besides pointing out the possible downfall in standards, the Rajan committee also touched upon the overreach of the Centre in dealing with admissions in a state university, hinging on the debate of impact on federalism.

The Rajan committee said the conduct of the medical test is tantamount to the Union Government “taking control” of all the universities established by State Legislatures by law and subjugating the State government to the Union Government in all matters on education. The committee said it would be equivalent to “alteration of one of the basic structures of the constitution.”

The Tamil Nadu Government is actively pursuing the appropriate channel to add heft to its Assembly resolution to seek an exemption from NEET for the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here