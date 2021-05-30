Fifth Time Lucky: UP Constable's Son Becomes an Inspiration after Clearing Civil Services Exam

The story of Santosh Kumar Jagram, who cleared the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) examination in his fifth attempt, is inspirational. Coming from a modest family, being a PCS officer is considered a great achievement in Indian society and Jagram achieved this feat with his dedication and hard work. His father Nathhi Singh was a constable in Uttar Pradesh Police. Hailing from Poladpur village of UP’s Bulandshahr, Santosh decided to join the “system” of Indian administration when his family was facing problems as his father’s job came in trouble in 2003.

With his father’s salary to sustain their expenses, Santosh’s family condition was good initially. However, in 2003, the family had to endure financial and mental troubles for many months when his father’s job got into trouble. During that time, his father was constantly confronted by the “government system.” It was that during this time when he understood the role of the “system” in society and vowed to be a part of it.

His story of being focussed on a goal with consistent efforts and hard work to attain success is a lesson for all the civil services aspirants.

Santosh had completed his graduation in 2002. From then on, he started preparing for civil services. He sat in the civil services examination for the first time in 2003 and reached up to Mains. In 2004, he made second attempt but the result remained the same as the previous attempt. In the third attempt in 2005, he reached the interview round. He took two years gap and attempted for the fourth time in 2007, however, he remained unsuccessful.

In 2008, he attempted civil services examination for the fifth time, and this time, he was successful. The final result was announced in 2011, wherein he cleared PCS and secured56th rank. His first posting took place in 2011as Tehseeldaar in UP’s Kashganj district.

Prior to this, he also worked as a lecturer at the Government Inter College in Ghaziabad in 2006.

Santosh’s friends and family helped him during this journey. They raised his morale when he was unsuccessful in several attempts.

