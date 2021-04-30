Fight Against COVID-19: IIT Kanpur Launches indiacovidsupport.com To Provide Verified Leads

Amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 in India, common citizen are scrambling for resources and verified information that can help them in need. People in distress are looking for vetted information which can save their time and paves the way for speedy work in getting required medical facilities and care.

In an effort to bridge the information gap, the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT) Kanpur has developed a website to provide the authentic and verified leads related to various supplies required by families suffering from Covid-19 infections.

Social media has become the first platform to seek help during difficulties. Even though these platforms are flooded with source and various information. However, it lacks authenticity and hence sometimes add woes to the misery of suffering people as they end up getting no help on the provided lead.

IIT Kanpur has developed a website — https://indiacovidsupport.com/ — to disseminate authentic and verified leads and update real-time information. The website is up and running with 1100+ ‘verified’ entries since its launch on Thursday. It has been created to provide authentic and verified leads regarding oxygen, plasma donor, medicines, ICU beds etc. The platform also allows people to upload leads.

IIT Kanpur Director, Abhau Karandikar in a series of tweets gave details about the platform. He said that effort of the institution is being supported by a team of 50+ volunteers from non-IITK population as well.

The #secondwave of #COVID19 has hit the entire nation quite strongly. One of the consequences of the ongoing #pandemic is unavailability of vetted information. While various information is being floated on the #social media platforms but the information lacks authenticity.

Through this platform, IIT Kanpur is assisting the lakhs of people struggling to navigate the authentic and real time information amidst the ongoing health crisis.

In a grim milestone, India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,08,330 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,53,84,418 people have recovered from the disease till now. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976.

