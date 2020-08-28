Final Year Exams to Be Held in Madhya Pradesh, Results to be Announced Before September 30: Official
The Supreme Court has directed that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh has never been against conducting final year university examinations and will complete the process and announce results before September 30, a senior official said on Friday. The Supreme Court has directed that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.
"We have never opposed holding final year examinations like some other states. Our preparations are already underway and we will complete the process and announce results before September 30," principal secretary of higher education department Anupam Rajan told PTI.
Upholding the University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels it can't conduct exams by the given date amid the pandemic, it must approach the UGC for new dates.
