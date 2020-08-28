Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Final Year Exams to Be Held in Madhya Pradesh, Results to be Announced Before September 30: Official

The Supreme Court has directed that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Supreme Court has directed that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.
Image for representation (Reuters)

Madhya Pradesh has never been against conducting final year university examinations and will complete the process and announce results before September 30, a senior official said on Friday. The Supreme Court has directed that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

"We have never opposed holding final year examinations like some other states. Our preparations are already underway and we will complete the process and announce results before September 30," principal secretary of higher education department Anupam Rajan told PTI.

Upholding the University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels it can't conduct exams by the given date amid the pandemic, it must approach the UGC for new dates.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading