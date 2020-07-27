Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Final Year, PG Exams via Open Book Mode in September: MP Govt

Under the open book mode of examination, students, while sitting at home, can refer to books or notes to write answers to questions.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
Image for representation.
Image for representation.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to hold final-year graduation and fourth semester post-graduation examinations through 'open book system' in September with students writing papers at their homes, an official said.

Under the open book mode of examination, students, while sitting at home, can refer to books or notes to write answers to questions.

He said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision at the hospital where he is recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

The decision will ensure that as many 5.71 lakh students are able to write their final-year graduation and post-graduation fourth semester examinations from safety of their homes, thereby minimising the risk of infection, the official said.

These students will be given login IDs, he said.

After writing their examination at home, students have to submit their answer-sheets at collection centres which will be set up across the state in large numbers, he added.

Besides, students can also submit their answer-sheets by post or email, the official said.

He said results of these examinations, which will comprise 50 per cent weightage marks of previous years, will be announced in October.

These final examinations for the last academic year (2019-20) could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown which was enforced in March-end.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

On Monday, 789 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the statewide tally to 28,589, while the death toll stood at 820.

