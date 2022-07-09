Finalists from Business Blasters' Teams of Delhi Govt Schools to Get Direct Admission to Universities: Sisodia

The Kejriwal dispensation will provide direct admission to finalists from Business Blasters’ teams of Delhi government schools in the state-run top universities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. Taking the step ahead in the same direction, the state universities held the orientation session for all eligible student entrepreneurs from Delhi government schools on Friday, the government said.

This opportunity of direct admission to more than 400 students will give them exposure to take their businesses to further heights and get the guidance from the best faculty and experts for the same, it said in a statement. “This is for the first time in the history of India that we have more than 400 students sitting in the auditorium and VCs of top state universities are directly connecting with them for providing admission in their university. This never happens in IITs, IIMs, Harvard or MIT but it is happening in Delhi,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said.

“This has become possible because of the hard work and entrepreneurial abilities of students who have demonstrated entrepreneurship mindset and successfully created their own business models,” he added. From here onwards the journey of these Business Blasters’ is very important because whatever step they take now will have an impact on the country’s economy, Sisodia said.

He said these 416 students are being offered admission in nearly 40 courses such as BBA in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development, BBA in healthcare, BA in digital media and design, BSc data analytics, BCA etc. The Delhi government’s Business Blaster programme is an extended practical component of Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum being implemented in government schools, the statement said.

