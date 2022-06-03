FIR Against BJP Minister, Others in AIIMS-Kalyani Recruitment Scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal police has started a probe against two BJP Lok Sabha members, Jagannath Sarkar and Subhash Sarkar — also a Union Minister, for allegedly influencing recruitment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani in Nadia district.

Subhash Sarkar is also the Union Minister of State for Education. BJP legislator from Bankura assembly constituency, Niladri Sekhar Dana has also been named in the FIR.

The CID has started its investigation after filing an FIR in this connection. In the FIR, a total of seven accused persons have been named.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like criminal breach of trust, teaching and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention have been incorporated in the FIR filed by CID.

Sarkar has described the development as the outcome of vendetta politics of ruling Trinamool Congress to divert attention from and also counter the ongoing CBI enquiry in the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam.

“Since the majority of the Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers are involved in all sorts of corrupt activities, the ruling party is now trying to malign BJP by raising such false allegations through CID,” he said.

He also said that there had not been any irregularity in the recruitment for AIIMS. “But if CID summons me for questioning, I will personally appear and answer all their queries,” he said.

