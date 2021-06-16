First Computerised Draw for Admissions to Delhi Pvt Schools for EWS Children Announced

The first computerised draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the economically weaker section, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs in private schools was announced on Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Education.

“The first computerised draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 was held today," a senior official of the directorate said.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1– have to be reserved for children from EWS and DG (22 per cent) and children with disabilities (three per cent). The application process for EWS admissions began from April 7 and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The process for general admissions in the entry level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

