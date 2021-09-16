First List for UP JEECUP Seat Allotment Counselling to be Released on Thursday

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UP JEECUP) will release the seat allotment list for the JEE (Polytechnic) counselling on Thursday i.e. September 16. The first round of counselling for graduate polytechnic programs started on September 14. The students shortlisted in the first seat allotment list will have to undergo the freeze-and-float option selection and document verification between September 17-19.

After the first round of the counselling process, the seat allotment list for the second round will be released on September 20. The seat allotment list for the third and final round will be released on September 23.

Results for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2021, held from August 31 to September 4, were released on September 13. A total of 187640 students appeared for the exams, of which 174770 passed, making the pass rate 93.11 per cent. Candidates were competing for 241810 seats, of which only 187640 students appeared, leaving 54170 seats vacant. The answer key for the questionnaire of UP JEECUP 2021 was released on September 7.

Here’s how you can check the first seat allotment list for student counselling:

Visit the website of UPJEE at jeecup.nic.in.

Once you are on the homepage, click on the “Online Registration and Choice Filling 2021 for Round 1” link which is embedded on the homepage.

Once this is done, enter your date of birth, roll number and security pin.

Now, the seat allotment list will appear on the screen.

Finally, you should download the list and use it for future reference.

