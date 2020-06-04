Take the pledge to vote

Delhi University's First & Second-Year Students to be Graded on Internal Assessment, Previous Performance

The varsity is opting for online open book examination for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students despite opposition from students and teachers.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
Delhi University on Thursday said the first and second year students will be graded on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.

The varsity is opting for online open book examination for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students despite opposition from students and teachers, it said.

However, the first-year students of postgraduate courses and first and second-year students of undergraduate courses will not have to take open book exams, the university said.

"In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 Pandemic, it is notified hereby to all concerned that the Intermediate semester/term/year students shall be graded with adopting alternative mode for the same as conducting examinations for Intermediate semester/term/year students in the conventional mode i.e. pen and paper is not feasible as per the existing government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of the students," the varsity said.

The matter was intensively deliberated in the bodies constituted by the university, it said.

For students of intermediate semester/term/year, the grading could be composite of 50 per cent marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation or assignment based evaluation wherever applicable and the remaining 50 per cent marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester/term/year only, the varsity said.

For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no marks in previous semester/term /year, there will be 100 per cent assignment-based evaluation, it added.

