Five Engaging Ways to Teach Your Kids About Independence History

August 15, 1947 changed India as a nation and the life of every citizen forever, for generations to come. Young children, however, may not be able to realise the significance and historical context which made this great day possible. To instil teach children about the history of India’s struggle for independence and the importance of democracy, you can plan a few activities for children.

To ignite the patriotic fervour in your kids, you should also bear in mind to make it an enjoyable experience for them. Here are some ideas you can use for children of various age groups to teach them about the history and importance of Independence Day:

Get Curious - Take Quiz

Kids love taking part in quizzes and competitions. You can take it up a notch by arranging an Independence Day special quiz. Keep the theme centred around I-Day and direct questions based on history, special events on the struggle towards freedom, freedom fighters, important dates to remember, among other things. The quiz can be organised for kids as individuals or groups. You can host in a place where you can have an audience to watch and maybe ask them a few questions to make it more engaging. You can announce interesting prizes beforehand to make it more exciting.

Dress up - Costume Contest

An interesting activity that can be really exciting and help in gaining knowledge at the same time. This can evoke a sense of feeling of patriotism in those kids who dress up as freedom fighters for the special fancy dress competition. Kids love to dress up and they can choose to play their favourite characters - Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Laxmibai, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, etc. It is a channel for kids to feel connected to the character and propels them to know more about the character they are playing. They can even hold various props and engage in patriotic group dance and song.

Explore - Go for a Historical Walk

Why not plan a walk to that historical place with the kids? You can find many such spots in your city and plan a meaningful excursion. Practical understanding is more attractive to children than textbook information as visiting places can help them have a deeper level of knowledge. You can visit places that have traces of the freedom fight or museums. Children are often fascinated with museums as the experience helps them to foster positive memories to treasure forever. You can also narrate important events and incidents while walking.

One-act Plays or Skits

Kids can make this fun activity an opportunity to learn something. They can have a closer look into the incidents in history by enacting any prominent event that showcases patriotic feelings. You can give them interesting scripts that can make them feel proud of Indian heroes and realize the hardships of the icons. The younger kids can also benefit from watching the older children. Involving kids in such activities can bring them closer to Independence history and acknowledge the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Get Crafty - Make, draw, paint

You can get children to channel their artistic side. Kids can try tricolour painting on t-shirts and wear them on Independence Day. They will feel special as the self-made customised t-shirts can add more thrill. Most kids love drawing and painting. You can assign topics that emphasise the sovereignty and freedom of the country. Other craft ideas may include tricolour candles, badges and paper flowers. You will be surprised to see how innovative and creative children can be when presented with opportunities.

