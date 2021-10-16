FMGE 2021 Application Open, Here's How to Apply

The National Board of Examination In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the application process for the December 2021 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The application forms are available on NBE’s official portal at nbe.edu.in. Interested candidates can apply for it online on or before November 3.

FMGE 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying in FMGE 2021 should possess a primary medical qualification certified by the concerned Indian Embassy. It is the basic criteria to be considered as a medical practitioner in the country where the college awarding the qualification is located. Only the candidates who clear the final examination of their primary medical qualification on or before October 31 can apply for FMGE 2021.

FMGE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to NBE official portal

Step 2: Click on the “FMGE December 2021" link available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with registration and login options

Step 4:Login with your credentials. If you haven’t registered on the website as yet, you can do a new registration

Step 5: After registration, the FMGE 2021 application form will load on the webpage

Step 6: Fill the form duly with all the required details

Step 7:Upload the asked documents, photo, and signature

Step 8: Pay the FMGE application fees online

Step 9: Submit your application and print a copy of the application form for future use

FMGE 2021: Application fee

Candidates who apply for FMGE will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 7,080.

The last date to rectify incorrect photograph attached with the application form is November 24 and for signatures, it is November 26.

The computer-based test for FMGE 2021 will be conducted across several test centres in the country on December 12 between 7 am to 7 pm. The result will be declared by December 31.

Candidates having any doubt or queries about the application process may contact on helpline details provided by NBE. The support number for FMGE 2021 is 022-61087595. Further, they can write their concerns to helpdeskeexams@natboard.edu.in to seek any help.

