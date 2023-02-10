FMGE 2023 Registration For June Session Begins at nbe.edu.in, How to Apply

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has begun the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023. As per the official notice, the online submission of the application for the FMGE eligibility certificate began on February 9 from 9 am onwards. The last date for submission of application forms is March 8, by 6 pm. Candidates who are interested can apply at the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in.

“The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for screening test without the eligibility certificate issued by the National Medical Commission,” reads the notice. The FMGE screening test may be scheduled tentatively in the month of June by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It will be held online as a computer-based test (CBT). The admit card release date will be notified soon.

FMGE June 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit NBEMS’s official website at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill up the user registration form to generate a user ID or application ID and password.

Step 3: Complete the FMGE 2023 application form by uploading photographs, scanned signatures, and other documents as required.

Step 4: Choose the exam city and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it as instructed.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout of the application form with a transaction ID.

It is to be noted that incomplete applications will not be processed and will be summarily rejected. Candidates applying for the FMGE eligibility certificate will get their details regarding their applications through a tracking number. Candidates who intend to correspond regarding their applications are advised to provide a reference of their file tracking number at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or usregn@nmc.org.in, the notice adds.

The National Board of Examinations recently released the results for FMGE December 2022, which was conducted on January 20. Every year, NBE conducts the FMGE screening test in June and December for candidates who hold medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify for practice medicine in the country.

